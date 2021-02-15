Over 5,000 people waiting for driving theory tests in Cork

A Cork city councillor has called for the fast tracking of remote theory testing to ease the backlog and pressure on those awaiting theory tests.

Cork City North East councillor John Maher said that a total of 5,392 Cork applicants are currently awaiting an appointment for a Driver Theory Test (DTT).

The Government does not classify the theory test as an essential service under Level 5 restrictions, a decision which saw the suspension of the provision of the service until March 5.

The RSA has said that candidates who have a Driver Theory Test scheduled up to March 5 will be contacted via email with details of the rescheduled appointment, while higher category and professional theory test exams are now available via home remote testing.

In December of last year, The Driver Theory Test service launched a pilot phase of a new initiative, ProProctor, which offers the remote testing service for specific categories including the bus, truck, CPC or ADI theory test online.

Remote testing allows candidates to test from their home or another suitable environment once the minimum requirements for the service have been met.

Cllr Maher said that it is “vital” that remote testing is fast tracked during current restrictions under which theory tests at various centres are not deemed an essential service.

"The longer we go without clearing this backlog, the harder it will be long term. The majority of these people are young and given public transport capacity limits cannot be left to twist in the wind.

"We now need urgent intervention through remote testing from the Minister and the RSA,” he said.

Director of Driver Testing and Licensing at the Road safety Authority (RSA), Declan Naughton, said that the RSA will be working with the service to increase capacity in the coming months to make additional appointment slots available for those whose tests were cancelled during Level 5 restrictions.

Candidates who wish to book a theory test can do so by visiting www.theorytest.ie.