928 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals including almost 70 people in Cork 

928 people with Covid-19 were last night receiving care at hospitals around the country including almost 70 people in Cork.

HSE figures show 51 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at Cork University Hospital (CUH) last night while 16 people with the virus were being treated at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

A total of 157 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at critical care units nationally including 13 people at CUH and four people at MUH.

The previous night, 882 people with confirmed Covid-19 were being cared for at hospitals around the country including 46 people at CUH and 16 at MUH.

A week previous on February 7th, 1,212 people with Covid-19 were receiving hospital care at hospitals nationally including 69 people at CUH and 18 people at the Mercy.

177 people with confirmed Covid-19 were receiving care at critical care units including 15 people at CUH and 6 people at the MUH.