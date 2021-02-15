Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 10:38

928 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals including almost 70 people in Cork 

928 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals including almost 70 people in Cork 

51 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at Cork University Hospital (CUH) last night

928 people with Covid-19 were last night receiving care at hospitals around the country including almost 70 people in Cork.

HSE figures show 51 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at Cork University Hospital (CUH) last night while 16 people with the virus were being treated at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

A total of 157 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at critical care units nationally including 13 people at CUH and four people at MUH.

The previous night, 882 people with confirmed Covid-19 were being cared for at hospitals around the country including 46 people at CUH and 16 at MUH.

A week previous on February 7th, 1,212 people with Covid-19 were receiving hospital care at hospitals nationally including 69 people at CUH and 18 people at the Mercy.

177 people with confirmed Covid-19 were receiving care at critical care units including 15 people at CUH and 6 people at the MUH. 

Read More

Cork professor: We can get Covid to zero if we extend lockdown

More in this section

Bandon homes hit by flooding twice in ten days Bandon homes hit by flooding twice in ten days
Coronavirus - Wed Dec 30, 2020 Varadkar contacts gardaí through solicitors following leak investigation
Covid numbers: 17 deaths and 788 cases Covid numbers: 17 deaths and 788 cases
coronaviruscork healthcork university hospitalmercy university hospital
Section of M8 closed due to collision, emergency services at scene 

Section of M8 closed due to collision, emergency services at scene 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest