Need for better transport connectivity in Cork raised at meeting with NTA

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould raised the issue during a meeting last week with the National Transport Authority (NTA) about the BusConnects Cork Programme.

A CORK TD has called for better connectivity for more rural areas that became part of the city following the boundary extension in 2019.

“This was an extremely positive engagement. The redesign of the bus system for Cork is long overdue and welcome.

“It is hoped that continued constructive engagement with everybody will ensure that this is a plan for the whole city," he said.

Calls for expansion of park and ride 

He also called for an expansion of the park and ride service.

“Currently only one exists. To have accessible park and ride facilities located north, east, south and west would really encourage people to get out of their cars and use public transport,” he said.

Last month the NTA announced that specialist engineering teams have been appointed to design core bus corridors (CBCs) that will support the efficient running of the bus services in the city.

The NTA also announced that that they are in the process of appointing transport specialist Jarrett Walker & Associates to carry out a review of current bus services and design an improved bus service network in Cork city.

“The number of new developments across the city need to be taken into account for these plans.

“With a rapidly expanding population, we need to ensure that we are planning not just for the present but for the future.

“I would hope that the NTA would listen to concerns raised by myself and my colleague, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, about the proposed cashless systems on the new bus routes.

“This isn’t going to work for some people and the ultimate goal here needs to be accessible public transport,” Deputy Gould said.

Light rail must not exclude northside

He added that it is vital that any light rail system for Cork would not exclude Cork’s northside.

“It is extremely disappointing that funding will not be made available under the National Development Plan for the construction of a light rail system in Cork. The current plans also exclude vast areas of the city including the northside."

cork public transport
