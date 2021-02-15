Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 08:13

Section of M8 closed due to collision, emergency services at scene 

Section of M8 closed due to collision, emergency services at scene 

A section of the M8 is closed this morning due to a collision. Picture Dan Linehan

A section of the M8 is closed this morning due to a collision. 

The two-vehicle collision happened between Junction 14 Fermoy North and Junction 13 Mitchelstown South
of the motorway at around 7.40am. 

Three units of the fire service responded to the crash including two units from Fermoy Fire Service and one unit from Mitchelstown Fire Service. 

Gardaí are also at the scene of the collision. 

The road is closed northbound from Junction 14 Fermoy North to Junction 13 Mitchelstown South. 

Motorists are advised that local diversions are in place.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Dec 30, 2020 Varadkar contacts gardaí through solicitors following leak investigation
Covid numbers: 17 deaths and 788 cases Covid numbers: 17 deaths and 788 cases
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 18, 2020 Health Minister will cooperate with Garda investigation into Leo Varadkar if asked
Bandon homes hit by flooding twice in ten days

Bandon homes hit by flooding twice in ten days

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest