Section of M8 closed due to collision, emergency services at scene 

A section of the M8 is closed this morning due to a collision.

The two-vehicle collision happened between Junction 14 Fermoy North and Junction 13 Mitchelstown South

of the motorway at around 7.40am.

Three units of the fire service responded to the crash including two units from Fermoy Fire Service and one unit from Mitchelstown Fire Service.

Gardaí are also at the scene of the collision.

The road is closed northbound from Junction 14 Fermoy North to Junction 13 Mitchelstown South.

Motorists are advised that local diversions are in place.