Covid numbers: 17 deaths and 788 cases

There were 17 more Covid-related deaths confirmed on Sunday, with 788 cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) specified that 15 of these deaths occurred in February and 1 in December.

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 50-92 years.

There has been a total of 3,948 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 209,582 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

409 are men / 371 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

315 in Dublin, 61 in Galway, 59 in Meath, 42 in Louth, 33 in Kildare and the remaining 278 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am on Sunday, 899 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 160 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 11, 261,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: