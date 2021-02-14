Roy Keane shares cheeky Valentine's Instagram Post

Roy Keane was feeling the love this morning with a Valentine’s post referencing his Nottingham Forest days.

The cheeky chappy shared a pic of West Ham United’s Ian Bishop with his hands around his throat and the caption ‘Don’t forget to show some love today’.

The post has over 400,000 likes.

Roy Keane's insta

Keano, who joined the social media platform just yesterday, has garnered 1,000,000 followers.

The Valentines post is the former Manchester United’s second post, the first a selfie with his dog with the caption ‘A man’s best friend’.