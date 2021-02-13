Cork city microsleeper hotel on track for May opening

A €9.5m micro-sleeper hotel is to open in Cork city in May.

The hotel which is part of the ‘REZz’ hotel brand is located on the corner of MacCurtain St and York St on the site of the former Windsor Inn.

The rooms come with a king-size bed, power shower, high-speed wifi and 42in flat-screen TVs.

The hotel will have 72 bedrooms and a penthouse on the top floor.

Prices for a stay start at €69 a night.

The REZz brand has been created by Ray Byrne and his business partner Eoin Doyle and the Cork hotel is the first of five hotels under the brand name.

There are plans for one in Kilkenny and two in Dublin city.

Mr Byrne and Mr Doyle also own the Eccles Hotel in West Cork.

May 22 is the current open date for REZz Cork, dependent on construction recommencing on March 5 with the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

The idea behind the project is to offer the option of town centre accommodation at affordable prices without room sharing.

Rooms will start at 10sqm increasing to 20sqm and there will be a café and bar on the ground floor with an external courtyard.

