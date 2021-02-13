Covid numbers: 66 more deaths and 1,078 more cases

Sixty-six more Covid-related deaths were confirmed on Saturday, along with 1,078 cases of the infectious disease.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) specified that of 66 additional deaths, 41 of these deaths occurred in February, eight occurred in January, seven in December and nine occurred in November or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 39 - 98 years. There has been a total of 3,931 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and there is now a total of 208,796 confirmed cases of Covid -19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

523 are men / 549 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

433 in Dublin, 139 in Galway, 52 in Limerick, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Mayo and the remaining 362 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am on Saturday, 898 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 171 are in ICU. 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, February 10, 256,681 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

166,863 people have received their first dose

89,818 people have received their second dose.

Department of Health, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “If you have any symptoms suggestive of Covid -19, such as cough, fever, shortness of breath or a change in your sense of smell or taste, self-isolate (stay in your room) immediately and phone your GP without delay. If you are in any doubt about any symptoms you have, you should always contact your GP.”

“Your test and GP assessment will be free of charge. This includes GP out of hours services, contact details for which are on the HSE website www.hse.ie. If you don’t have a GP, any GP can arrange a test for you.”

“The best way to protect ourselves and our vulnerable loved ones from serious illness as a result of COVID-19 infection is to continue taking the actions we know can effectively suppress this virus.

“Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds and wear face coverings that are fitted correctly.”