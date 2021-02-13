Developers appeal planning refusal for Cork city development

A PROPOSAL which City Hall planners refused on the basis that it could cause traffic hazards and would be “visually obtrusive” has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Dunluce Land Holdings Ltd had applied for permission to construct 49 dwellings —houses and apartments — on lands off Fairfield Road, Fairfield, Farranree, (listed in planning documents as Fairfield, Blackpool), but there was a significant amount of local opposition to the proposals.

A large number of third-party submissions were received on the development, with Cork City Council’s planners ultimately refusing permission for the development.

The lack of pedestrian connectivity and excessive traffic movements were both identified as issues, while it was deemed the development would be of “inappropriate scale” and out of character with the surrounding area.

The plans were also “contrary to the policies and objectives of the Cork City Development Plan 2015-2021”, and it was decided that the proposals did not provide an adequate amount of open space amenity for future residents.

The developers have now appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

They are looking to construct the homes on a site of 0.93 hectares. The proposals could see nine two-storey terraced houses, as well as 40 apartment units, across a number of blocks. Of the terraced houses, five are set to be two-bedroom, and the other four are set to be three-bedroom.

The 40 apartment units are proposed across a number of blocks.

The first two four-storey blocks will each consist of eight two-bedroom apartments. The two three-storey blocks consist of four two-bed apartments and four one-bed apartments.

There will also be one three-storey block which will consist of four three-bed apartments and four one-bed apartments with associated private amenity space.

The proposed development also includes 68 car parking spaces and 88 bicycle parking spaces, and provides for internal roads, footpaths, and shared surfaces including two pedestrian access points accessing Fairfield Rd.

A decision from the planning appeals board is due by June 10.