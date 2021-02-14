Jail sentence imposed on man who broke into cars in Cork

A nine-month jail term was imposed on a young man for breaking into two cars in the Bishopstown area three years ago.

Jonathan Daniels of Willowbank View, Fairhill, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Detective Garda Dave O’Callaghan said the cars were unlocked and the accused stole property from the vehicles back in January/February 2018 at Heatherfield and Elton Lawn.

The sentence will run concurrently with a longer term recently imposed on Daniels for a catalogue of offences including three burglaries, eleven thefts, three counts of possession of stolen property, seven counts of interfering with cars, one of stealing a car, three of causing criminal damage, one of having house-breaking equipment, one for having drugs for his own use and four counts of driving without insurance.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the defendant went to the UK where he got himself out of trouble and then returned to Cork in December, contacted Mr Burke and gave himself up to gardaí.

Mr Burke said the 28-year-old got his life together in the UK.