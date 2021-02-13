Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 13:18

Rebel rugby gem joins the 'gram

Roisin Burke

Just a hop, skip and a jump after Cork’s most famous footballer joins Instagram, the Rebel County’s most beloved rugby player turned RTÉ presenter Donnacha O'Callaghan has joined the social media platform.

The UNICEF ambassador who played many years of rugby for Munster and Ireland appeared on the ‘gram under the username ‘donnchaocallaghan’ 

The Ireland Fittest Family coach posted a pic of himself holding up a pair of red undies with the caption: “Undies are red, eyes are blue, Hello Instagram, how do you do?” 

While his fellow Corkman and athlete Roy Keane has over 800,000 followers, Donnacha, who just launched his account around lunchtime on Saturday has 5,000.

