ASTI to re-enter Leaving Certificate talks

The Teachers Union ASTI has agreed to “engage constructively” in Leaving Certificate discussion following reassurances from the Minister of Education on a number of concerns.

The ASTI withdrew from talks on February 11, however following follow up engagements the Minister for Education Norma Foley and her officials, the ASTI raised its concerns about doubts that had been put forward regarding the staging of additional component elements of this year’s Leaving Certificate examinations and the consequent relegation of the Leaving Certificate to a secondary position.

A statement from ASTI said: “The Minister was unequivocal in her statement of commitment to holding the Leaving Certificate this year.” The ASTI believes their doubts regarding the staging of additional component elements of this year’s Leaving Certificate Examinations have been substantially alleviated.

Other concerns included raised the issue of a lack of data available in many schools to base and inform the parallel/corresponding measure which the Minister is seeking to put in place alongside the Leaving Certificate.

“The Minister has committed to working with stakeholders to strengthen the position in this regard.” Finally, the ASTI said they have been assured that the requirement for teachers to provide a list of their students in rank order of merit, like they did last year, will not feature parallel measure that may be implemented this year.

“We will continue to constructively engage to seek to ensure ways are found to facilitate this year’s Leaving Certificate students in moving on with their lives.”