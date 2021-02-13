Lucky Cork lotto player scoops five figures in Friday's EuroMillions draw

Someone in Cork woke up €15,000 richer this morning, as their weekend off to a flying start with a Lotto coup using just three lucky numbers.

Their luck was in when they placed a €10 bet on their online BoyleSports account on numbers 7, 30 and 32 - all of which came out in the EuroMillions main draw on Friday evening.

The run of numbers meant the customer now has €15,010 to start the weekend off in style.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said:

"Congratulations to one of our Cork customers who only needed three lucky lotto numbers to pocket €15,010.

"Well done to them for taking on the odds and we hope they enjoy the winnings!"