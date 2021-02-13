Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 11:28

Lucky Cork lotto player scoops five figures in Friday's EuroMillions draw

Someone in Cork is waking up €15,000 richer this morning, as their weekend off to a flying start with a Lotto coup using just three lucky numbers.

Their luck was in when they placed a €10 bet on their online BoyleSports account on numbers 7, 30 and 32 - all of which came out in the EuroMillions main draw on Friday evening.

The run of numbers meant the customer now has €15,010 to start the weekend off in style.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: 

"Congratulations to one of our Cork customers who only needed three lucky lotto numbers to pocket €15,010. 

"Well done to them for taking on the odds and we hope they enjoy the winnings!"

Gardaí warn of romance fraud ahead of Valentine's day with 200 cases reported last year

