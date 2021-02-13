Man was slashed with knife following disagreement during drinking session

A young man was slashed up to a dozen times with a knife wielded by a visitor to a house in Midleton and now the attacker has been jailed for 18 months.

A number of parties were involved in an earlier disagreement about the playing of music on a phone in the early hours.

Stephen Faulkner, formerly of Ardmore Terrace, Ballybeg, Waterford, and now living in County Laois with his mother, pleaded guilty to a charge that on March 18, 2019, at Orchard Avenue, Castleredmond, Midleton, County Cork, he carried out an assault causing harm to another young man by striking him repeatedly with a knife.

While Faulkner pleaded guilty to the assault he claimed he was under duress from another man to carry out the assault.

Defence barrister, Daniel O’Connell, said Faulkner was under duress that night. Mr O’Connell said Faulkner was only 18 at the time of the assault.

After listening to extensive mitigation submissions, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “I have some difficulty keeping the thread of reality in this case. The reality is the accused pleaded to assault. An aggravating feature is that he cut another person with a knife.

“To say you were put up to it – influenced by another – is no good. It is not an excusing factor. It was a very drunken complicated background but he drew a large knife across a man who had his arms up to protect himself.

“The victim was blameless and was knifed for no reason.” The judge imposed a sentence of two years with the last six months suspended.

Garda Diarmuid O’Neill said gardaí from the armed support unit went to the house that night and arrested Stephen Faulkner who initially denied any knowledge of the stabbing.

It happened in the course of a drinking session involving a small group of people in the house.

A row started in the early hours sparked by some disagreement about the playing of music on a phone.