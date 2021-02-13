Caution urged with three weather warnings issued for Cork

THE public have been urged to exercise caution this weekend when out walking, cycling or driving as several weather warnings have been issued for Cork.

A Status Yellow wind warning issued for Cork and eight other counties, which came into effect at 9pm last night, remains in place until 9am today.

Another Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect for Cork and 14 other counties tomorrow morning at 6am.

The warning remains in place until 6pm tomorrow, which Met Éireann has forecast to be a very windy day with "strong to gale force southerly winds veering southwesterly".

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford remains in place until 12pm today.

Flood concerns

Both Cork City Council and Cork County Council have warned that there is a risk of flooding.

Cork County Council has said storm surge levels of 0.25m are expected in Bantry and 0.3m in Cork Harbour this morning and tomorrow.

The county council urged motorists to exercise extreme caution during heavy wind and rain and to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

"Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) team will continue to monitor the situation over the weekend and will issue updates as necessary," the county council stated.

2 Status Yellow Warnings are in effect over the weekend, with a coastal flooding risk in Bantry and Cork Harbour Saturday & Sunday.

Property owners and anyone travelling along the coast are advised to take precautions and excercise caution.

ℹ️ https://t.co/GIVDJ652X8 pic.twitter.com/5KNMrxWFBa — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) February 12, 2021

Cork City Council has also warned of minor tidal and river flooding this weekend.

In a statement, Cork City Council said its Flood Assessment Team "is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to do so throughout the weekend".