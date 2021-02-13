New data shows which parts of Cork have the highest and lowest incidence rates of Covid-19 

More than 260 Covid-19 related deaths and more than 20,500 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic.

New data published by the CSO yesterday shows that 267 Covid-related deaths were reported in Cork up to February 5.

The median age of those who died was 83 years.

The CSO figures show 20,515 cases of Covid were reported in Cork in the same period.

Meanwhile, new figures from the Covid-19 data hub show that the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is now lower in every local electoral area (LEA) in Cork than the national figure.

Figures published this week show that the national Covid-19 incidence rate for the 14-day period from January 26 to February 8 was 319 per 100,000 population.

The highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people recorded in Cork for the same period was in the Kanturk LEA which had an incidence rate of 312.8.

A total of 78 Covid cases were confirmed in the LEA in the 14-day period.

The Cork City North East LEA recorded the second-highest incidence rate at 308.3, reporting 130 cases from January 26 to February 8.

The Mallow LEA recorded the third-highest incidence rate of 301.8, with 88 confirmed cases in the period.

The Bandon/Kinsale LEA recorded an incidence rate of 292.5 and 109 positive cases were reported there.

The Bantry/West Cork LEA displayed an incidence rate of 289.9 and reported 65 cases over the two weeks.

The Fermoy LEA reported an incidence rate of 277.4 and 101 confirmed cases.

The incidence rate in the Midleton LEA was 231.1 with 105 cases in the 14-day period.

The Cork City North West LEA reported a 14-day incidence rate of 226.4 per 100,000, with 91 cases reported there during the period.

Staying in the city, the incidence rate in the Cork City South Central LEA was 209.5, with 81 cases reported.

The latest 14-day Covid-19 incidence in the Skibbereen LEA is 198.1, with 60 cases reported in the electoral area during the 14-day period.

The Carrigaline LEA reported an incidence rate of 196.4, with 69 cases reported.

The Cork City South West LEA reported an incidence rate of 184.9 per 100,000 people, while the number of cases recorded in the period was 87.

The 14-day incidence rate in the Cobh LEA was 140.7, with 48 cases reported in the most recent 14-day period.

The Macroom LEA had the lowest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate in Cork at 135.7. Fifty cases were reported in the electoral area in the 14 days from January 26 to February 8.