Covid-19 latest: 921 cases and 23 additional deaths reported

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn has warned that while progress is being made in the response to the pandemic, that the rate of transmission of the disease “is still extremely high” and “the risks Covid-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.”

Dr Glynn’s comments came as health authorities this evening reported that 921 new cases of Covid-19 and 23 additional deaths related to the virus have been reported.

Of the new cases, 53 are men / 466 are women, 66% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 34 years old.

The vast majority of the new cases were in Dublin (414) with 87 cases in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath, and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.

The national five-day moving average of new cases is now 835, while the five-day moving average of new cases in Cork is 53.

Of the 23 deaths reported this evening, 21 of these deaths occurred in February and two occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 - 95 years.

Speaking this evening, Dr Glynn said: “We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks Covid-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.

“Everyone is working hard to drive down COVID-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”