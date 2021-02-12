Man with previous manslaughter conviction pleads guilty to threatening behaviour after grabbing a knife and chasing group in Cork town 

A convicted killer armed himself with a knife by pushing his way into the kitchen of a Chinese restaurant in Skibbereen and he was later seen running after a group of young people in the town.

32-year-old Anthony Leahy who was previously convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to eight years in prison, pleaded guilty to several charges arising out of a chain of events in Skibbereen on the night of April 22 2019.

Leahy, who lives at an apartment at Acorn House, Drimoleague, County Cork, admitted causing damage to a counter latch at the China Kitchen restaurant, being in possession of a knife in the car park of that premises, engaging in threatening behaviour at Bridge Street and trespassing by jumping over counter at Mizzoni’s Pizzeria on Bridge Street.

Detective Garda James Keane said Anthony Leahy was socialising at the pizzeria with another male with whom he got into a disagreement.

“He took off his jacket and top and threw it on the floor. There was an altercation outside at 3.29am.

“Anthony Leahy returned with blood on his face and vaulted the counter looking for a knife to kill the guy outside. Employees ushered him outside the counter.

“(CCTV shows) he walks down Bridge Street, he takes off running for no apparent reason. At 3.45 he walks into The China Kitchen, pushes his way into the private kitchen area, pushing his way past and picked up a kitchen knife and left.

“He walks across Field’s car park and is seen chasing a group of youths. He had a knife in his right hand.”

Arrested later that morning, he made admissions to the various offences.

Det. Garda Keane said the accused had previous convictions including one for manslaughter in June 2013.

Living in Passage West at that time he was cleared by a jury of murdering Jonathan Daly and was instead found guilty of his manslaughter on January 19 2012. The jury heard in that case that Leahy said he was responding to an attack and threats on his girlfriend and her family.

Det. Garda Keane said yesterday that the manslaughter also involved a knife.

In respect of the more recent incident at Skibbereen in 2019, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing yesterday until October 29 with the accused on continuing bail.