Caution advised this weekend as several weather warnings issued for Cork

The public have been urged to exercise caution this weekend, when out walking, cycling or driving this weekend as several weather warnings have been issued for Cork.

A Status Yellow wind warning, which will come into effect tonight, has been issued for nine counties this afternoon.

Met Éireann issued the warning for counties Cork, Waterford, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Donegal.

The weather warning comes into effect at 9pm tonight and will remain in place until 9am tomorrow morning.

The national forecaster has said there will be strong southeasterly winds tonight, with mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h and gusts to 90 km/h.

@corkcitycouncil & @MetEireann advise caution as warning of minor tidal & river flooding expected over the weekend



Due to predicted high rainfall tonight & tomorrow morn there is a possibility that some rivers may burst their banks causing localised flooding



1/2 pic.twitter.com/aFGNJSVxmM — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) February 12, 2021

"Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding," Met Éireann stated.

Another Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect for Cork and 14 other counties on Sunday at 6am.

The warning remains in place until 6pm on Sunday which Met Éireann has forecast to be a very windy day with "strong to gale force southerly winds veering southwesterly".

There is again a risk of coastal flooding around high tide.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford will also come into effect just after midnight tonight and will remain in place until 12pm tomorrow.

Some 30 to 40mm of rainfall is expected.

Both Cork City Council and Cork County Council have warned that there is a risk of flooding.

Cork County Council has said storm surge levels of 0.25m are expected in Bantry and 0.3m in Cork Harbour from tomorrow morning and on Sunday.

2 Status Yellow Warnings are in effect over the weekend, with a coastal flooding risk in Bantry and Cork Harbour Saturday & Sunday.

Property owners and anyone travelling along the coast are advised to take precautions and excercise caution.

ℹ️ https://t.co/GIVDJ652X8 pic.twitter.com/5KNMrxWFBa — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) February 12, 2021

"Cork County Council Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) is monitoring this situation and has attended the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management daily meetings throughout this week.

"Following on from this morning’s briefing, the council advises property owners in low lying coastal areas to take precautions to protect property in those areas that are prone to coastal flooding," the county council stated.

"The council is also advising anyone travelling along the coast to exercise caution, due to high onshore winds and the risk of overtopping waves on roads adjacent to the coast, particularly at high tide times.

"Cork County Council’s SWAT team will continue to monitor the situation over the weekend and will issue updates as necessary.

"Cork County Council advises road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds.

"Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible.

"Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy wind and rain.

"Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians," the statement continued.

Cork City Council has also warned of minor tidal and river flooding this weekend.

Low-lying quays in the city centre are particularly at risk.

A high astronomical spring tide will occur at 6.40 am on Saturday morning.