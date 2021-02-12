Pedestrian and cycle bridge over Cork's South Ring one step closer after funding boost

A LONG-AWAITED pedestrian and cycle link from the Grange Road to Tramore Valley Park, which includes a bridge over the N40, is one step closer to being constructed following a funding announcement by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

On Thursday the NTA announced €240m in funding nationally for 468 sustainable transport projects in 12 local authority areas as part of the National Investment Fund.

Cork City Council has been allocated €29.6 million to fund various projects, of which €1.5 million has been allocated for the development of the cycle link and pedestrian bridge linking Tramore Valley Park to Grange and Frankfield.

Local Fine Gael councillor, Shane O’Callaghan described the funding announcement as “fantastic news”.

“This is a project which I have been campaigning for since I was first elected to the council in 2019 so I am absolutely delighted at the NTA’s decision to provide funding for the project.

“That funding virtually guarantees that the pedestrian and cycle lane will be constructed in the next couple of years.

“I specifically raised the issue of funding for the project with the CEO of the NTA, Anne Graham when she addressed the city council last July.

“I also raised the issue with the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan when he attended a meeting of the Roads and Transportation Committee last October,” he said.

“I also know that Minister Simon Coveney and Senator Jerry Buttimer have been very supportive of the project over the last number of years and have pushed for funding for the project at national level.

“The pedestrian and cycle link will be of enormous benefit to the city in general and to the Grange/Frankfield area in particular,” Mr O’Callaghan continued.

Planning for the project was approved by Cork County Council before the extension of the city boundary in May 2019.

As well as providing functional benefits, Mr O’Callaghan believes the bridge can become a lasting symbol of the ties between the city and the county.

“The project will even be beneficial in terms of symbolism, as it will literally be building a bridge from the old city to the new expanded city.

“It will, thus, serve as a symbol of the city council’s commitment to the new areas that have come into the expanded city,” he said.