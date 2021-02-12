Status Yellow Weather Warning for Cork this weekend: Strong winds expected and risk of flooding

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Cork which will come into effect at midnight.

Cork City Council has also warned that there is a risk of flooding across parts of the city this weekend.

According to the national forecaster, 30 to 40mm of rainfall is expected along with strong to gale force southwest winds.

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning-Cork, Kerry & Waterford. Valid: 00:01 Sat 13/02/2021 to 12:00 Sat 13/02/2021

Status: Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan & Donegal

Valid: 02:00 Sat 13/02/2021 to 12:00 Sat 13/02/2021 #sneachta. https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/JSENcYgTv5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 12, 2021

The Status Yellow warning is valid from just after midnight until 12:00pm on Saturday.

Last night, Cork City council asked people to take extra care when out walking and driving today.

Due to the predicted rainfall later tonight and early tomorrow morning, the local authorities said that there is a possibility of some rivers bursting their banks, causing localised flooding at locations that are prone to flood.

A high astronomical spring tide will occur at 6.40 am on Saturday morning, and the local authority said this tide may cause minor localised flooding along low-lying quays such as Morrison’s Quay, Fr Mathew Quay, Fr Mathew St, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Rutland St, Sawmill St, Lavitts Quay, Kyrls St, Kyrls Quay, Crosses Green, Proby’s Quay, Sharman Crawford St, and Wandesford Quay.

Rain is expected to develop tonight, possibly turning to sleet or snow while "heavy bursts" of rain are anticipated later on.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be of 0 and 5 degrees in strong southeast winds.

Saturday will be damp and cloudy with spells of rain which will become heavy at times, along with strong to galeforce and gusty southeasterly winds.