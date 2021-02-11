Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 20:03

City Council warns of weekend flood risk 

A swollen south channel of the River Lee at Fr Mathew Quay, viewed from Trinity Bridge in December. Cork City Council is warning that there is a risk of flooding in parts of the city this weekend. Pic Larry Cummins

Cork City Council is warning that there is a risk of flooding in parts of the city this weekend. 

A high astronomical Spring Tide will occur at 6.40am on Saturday, February 13, and the local authority said this tide is predicted to cause minor localised flooding along low-lying quays namely; 

Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Mathew Quay, Fr. Mathew Street, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge South Terrace, Rutland Street,Sawmill Street,Lavitts Quay, Kyrls Street, Kyrls Quay, Crosses Green, Proby’s Quay, Sharman Crawford St, Wandesford Quay. 

Furthermore, due to predicted very high rainfall late on Friday night (February 12) and early Saturday morning (February 13) the local authority says there is a possibility that some rivers may burst their banks causing localised flooding at locations prone to this type of flooding.

People are asked to take extra care when walking or driving in such areas this Saturday and Sunday.

"Do not walk or drive through flooded areas or rivers and please obey the warning signage which may be deployed on roads and paths. It is in place to protect your wellbeing and prevent you from entering a dangerous situation," a spokesperson said. 

Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment Team is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to do so throughout the weekend. 

Regular updates will issue on Twitter (@corkcitycouncil) and www.corkcity.ie.

