Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 19:07

Covid-19 latest: 866 new cases and 52 additional deaths

Covid-19 latest: 866 new cases and 52 additional deaths

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer has said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the current Covid-19 epidemiological situation, but urged people to continue to stay at home.Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer has said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the current Covid-19 epidemiological situation, but urged people to continue to stay at home.

Speaking at a National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) briefing this evening, Dr Ronan Glynn said that Covid-19 incidence and mortality rates are still very high.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the epidemiological situation across the country. This positive momentum has been achieved through the dedication of people across the country in recent weeks. 

"However, incidence and mortality rates are still very high, and the significant risk of community transmission of the virus remains, especially for those most vulnerable to Covid-19 infection. It is of vital importance that people continue to stay at home and to work from home where at all possible,” he said.

It comes as health authorities this evening confirmed that 866 new cases of Covid-19 had been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Of the cases notified today; 401 are men / 463 are women, 65% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

There were 281 cases in Dublin, 63 in Galway, 56 in Kildare, 47 in Meath, 39 in Cork and the remaining 380 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 5-day moving average of new cases now stands at 856 nationally and is 48 in Cork.

An additional 52 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported.

33 of these deaths occurred in February, 12 occurred in January, 6 in December or earlier and 1 is still under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 55 - 96 years.

There has been a total of 3,846 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Read More

Minister provides update on when people should receive the Covid-19 vaccine 

More in this section

Cork court: Man arrested getting off train with stash of drugs caught doing same thing a month later  Cork court: Man arrested getting off train with stash of drugs caught doing same thing a month later 
Jail for Cork man who raped partner's 'semi-comatose' teenage niece Jail for Cork man who raped partner's 'semi-comatose' teenage niece
PICTURES: It’s class to be back, all smiles as Cork pupils return to school  PICTURES: It’s class to be back, all smiles as Cork pupils return to school 
coronavirus
Minister provides update on when people should receive the Covid-19 vaccine 

Minister provides update on when people should receive the Covid-19 vaccine 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest