Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 14:54

Donations give collie Glen new lease of life after two broken legs

Donations give collie Glen new lease of life after two broken legs

A young collie dog has been given a new lease on life thanks to the animal welfare charity: Dog Action Welfare Group (DAWG) and their stalwart supporters.

Roisin Burke

A young collie dog has been given a new lease of life thanks to the Cork animal welfare charity Dog Action Welfare Group (Dawg) and its stalwart supporters.

The organisation got a call from a veterinary practice about a dog that needed its help.

A young collie had been brought to the vet to be put down because he had broken two legs.

Posting on Facebook, the charity said: “This poor traumatised boy deserved a chance.

“Our hearts did sink a bit at the thought of the costs and aftercare this boy now known as Glen would need,” Dawg said.

“However, saying no to an emergency case such as Glen’s was never an option.”

Glen went through surgery on his hind leg and another operation for his front leg last week.

Dawg said Glen was a trojan patient and, despite the pain, he never once growled or shown an ounce of aggression.

A young collie dog has been given a new lease on life thanks to the animal welfare charity: Dog Action Welfare Group (DAWG) and their stalwart supporters.
A young collie dog has been given a new lease on life thanks to the animal welfare charity: Dog Action Welfare Group (DAWG) and their stalwart supporters.

The young dog is now resting up and recovering at a foster home.

The cost of Glen’s surgeries was €2,500. However, thanks to the generosity of Dawg’s supporters, the charity managed to raise more than enough money through donations.

Posting on Facebook, the charity said the money raised not only paid for Glen’s surgery, but also for another dog who also needed surgery.

“We would like to say a massive thanks to you all for your very generous donations, which not only covered Glen’s surgery completely, but can now help us pay for Buddy’s surgery.

“Buddy, due to a very badly damaged hind leg, needed an amputation yesterday.

“So from us, Glen and now Buddy, thank you so much, we have the BEST supporters.

“You are amazing.”

To donate, visit: DAWG's website

Read More

Legal challenges and judicial reviews: The impact of Covid-19 on education leading to the courts 

More in this section

Caution urged in Cork following oil spill on busy city road Caution urged in Cork following oil spill on busy city road
Cork's MacCurtain Street to be revamped by City Hall plans  Funding for Mahon to Marina Greenway and MacCurtain Street: Sustainable transport projects in Cork to receive €45m
Online celebrations for Chinese New Year  Online celebrations for Chinese New Year 
charityanimals
Port of Cork welcomes second weekly cargo ship to Belgium

'A challenging 2020' for Port of Cork but new freight services showed adaptability

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest