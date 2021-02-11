Donations give collie Glen new lease of life after two broken legs

A young collie dog has been given a new lease of life thanks to the Cork animal welfare charity Dog Action Welfare Group (Dawg) and its stalwart supporters.

The organisation got a call from a veterinary practice about a dog that needed its help.

A young collie had been brought to the vet to be put down because he had broken two legs.

Posting on Facebook, the charity said: “This poor traumatised boy deserved a chance.

“Our hearts did sink a bit at the thought of the costs and aftercare this boy now known as Glen would need,” Dawg said.

“However, saying no to an emergency case such as Glen’s was never an option.”

Glen went through surgery on his hind leg and another operation for his front leg last week.

Dawg said Glen was a trojan patient and, despite the pain, he never once growled or shown an ounce of aggression.

A young collie dog has been given a new lease on life thanks to the animal welfare charity: Dog Action Welfare Group (DAWG) and their stalwart supporters.

The young dog is now resting up and recovering at a foster home.

The cost of Glen’s surgeries was €2,500. However, thanks to the generosity of Dawg’s supporters, the charity managed to raise more than enough money through donations.

Posting on Facebook, the charity said the money raised not only paid for Glen’s surgery, but also for another dog who also needed surgery.

“We would like to say a massive thanks to you all for your very generous donations, which not only covered Glen’s surgery completely, but can now help us pay for Buddy’s surgery.

“Buddy, due to a very badly damaged hind leg, needed an amputation yesterday.

“So from us, Glen and now Buddy, thank you so much, we have the BEST supporters.

“You are amazing.”

To donate, visit: DAWG's website