Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 11:36

Caution urged in Cork following oil spill on busy city road

Gardaí and Cork City Fire Brigade were called to the scene of a Road Traffic Collision that resulted in an oil spill on the busy road.

Roisin Burke

Emergency services are attending an incident on the North Ring Road in the Blackpool area and motorists in the area are being asked to be careful.

Cork City Fire Brigade confirmed that no injuries were reported and emergency services were at the scene.

The fire service asked people to approach the area with caution as they work to clear up the scene and make the road safe.

