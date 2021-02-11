Watch: UCC medical student recounts 'truly terrifying' experience working on the frontline during Covid

A final year UCC medical student has spoken about her experience working on the frontline during Covid-19 and has urged people to stay the course of the pandemic and comply with the guidelines and regulations.

Amy Brennan began battling Covid-19 on the frontline last year as a volunteer at Cork University Hospital (CUH), witnessing first hand the distress patients presenting to the hospital with Covid were in.

"I just want to get back to spending time with my friends & family, but it is so important that we stick to the national guidelines."



Final year medical student, Amy Brennan, spent six months on the front line and speaks about her experience. pic.twitter.com/45O4EuybfH — UCC Ireland (@UCC) February 10, 2021

"People were absolutely terrified when they arrived at the door," Ms Brennan, who worked in the emergency department, said.

"It is a truly terrifying thing to see people presenting with respiratory distress, but what I found much more frightening was the fact that people were coming in who were previously healthy and well," she continued.

In her video message, Ms Brennan urged people to adhere to the Covid guidelines.

"These lockdowns have been difficult for everyone. I know myself I just want to get back to spending time with my friends and family, but it is so important that we stick to the national guidelines.

"The numbers that we've seen in the last month are far, far greater than the initial surge last year," she said.

Ms Brennan has received a Quercus scholarship from UCC in recognition of her achievements.