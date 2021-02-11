Online celebrations for Chinese New Year 

Cork City Council is celebrating Cork’s strong links with China ahead of the Chinese New Year on Friday, February 12.

Cork’s sister city Shanghai and Partner Cities Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Wuxi will be acknowledged with a number of online events celebrating the important event.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Joe Kavanagh said: “As a Sister-City to Shanghai since 2005 and as a Partner City to Wuxi, Hangzhou and Shenzen, Cork City has fostered very strong relationships with our friends in China, in 2020 we saw these ties strengthen more so as we battled against Covid 19.

“Significant amounts of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including over 100,00 face masks and five life-saving ventilators were generously donated by our partner cities to Cork City. I would like to wish you all a Very Happy Chinese New Year – may the year of the OX bring health, happiness and prosperity to us all.” A beautiful 1,000 Light & An Tai Sui Dharma Rites ceremony is being held on Saturday, February, 13.

A Virtual Wall of candles will be made using videos submitted by the people of Cork to ‘1000 candles’ Facebook page.

Eimer Counihan and Vajra Acharya Mary P O Connor preparing for the 1000 Lamp Ceremony to be performed in the Goldie Chapel at Nano Nagle Place on the 4th of February 2019 as part of Cork’s Chinese New Year Festival

A Virtual Showcase of Cork’s Musical Talent is lined up to bring a sense of Community Spirit to the evening alongside An Tai Sui Dharma Rite and a Buddha Relic Blessing. To sign up for the online celebrations visit: www.corkchinesenewyear.com Cork City Council also proudly supported UCC’s Confucius Institute’s 2021 Online Chinese Lunar New Year Gala, which took place via YouTube on February 7.

This year’s dynamic programme of celebrations included Chinese traditional singing and dancing, musical instrument performances, Tai Chi martial arts, traditional games, and was delivered by teachers of UCC, UCC Confucius’s Institute and Shanghai University.