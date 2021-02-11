Plans to rejuvenate Cork town progressing

Plans to rejuvenate Charleville Town Centre are progressing with work set to begin on the town park once the weather clears, and a substantial enhancement of the public realm in the pipeline.

At a County Council meeting on Monday, plans for the plaza area 'Bruce Place’ were finalised including a new pedestrian footpath at the rear of the library, a connection between the main street through to an additional new entrance to the town park and a new art installation.

As well as this there will be paving, seating, soft landscaping and drainage works with memorial planting and urban trees, lighting, and a new courtesy road crossing.

The council has submitted a €1.8m funding application to the Rural Development Fund (RDF) and are anticipating a decision by March or April.

A magnificent addition

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Ian Doyle said it was a huge development for Charleville town centre.

“I am weary from praising our retail and commercial activity in Charleville and I think this new development is a confidence booster for the town and very welcome. I welcome the investment from Cork County Council in time and money. It is being done in consultation with all the stakeholders and it will give access to our main street right through our public car park and onto our town park which will all be in walking distance of our retail outlets.”

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Doyle said it is hoped funding will be secured later in the spring and the works, which will take a few months, can commence before the end of the year.

Fine Gael Councillor Gerard Murphy agreed this was going to be a magnificent addition to Charleville town.