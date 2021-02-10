Two Cork-based writers shortlisted for prestigious literary prize

Two Cork-based authors have been shortlisted for the 2021 Rathbones Folio Prize.

Known as the "writers' prize", the award rewards the best work of literature of the year, regardless of form, and is governed by an academy of distinguished writers and critics.

West Cork writer and visual artist Sara Baume has been shortlisted for handiwork, 'a contemplative short narrative' about creativity and life as an artist.

Irish writer, Sara Baume

Baume’s debut novel Spill Simmer Falter Wither was longlisted for the Guardian First Book Award, the Warwick Prize for Writing, the Desmond Elliott Prize for New Fiction and the International Dublin Literary Award.

Also nominated is Cork-based writer Doireann Ní Ghríofa, for her work A Ghost in the Throat, which has already won An Post Irish Book of the Year 2020.

The bestseller finds the eighteenth-century Cork poet Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill haunting the life of a contemporary young mother, prompting her to turn detective.

There is a third Irish nominee, with Elaine Feeney shortlisted for her highly-regarded debut novel As You Were.

Irish writer, editor and broadcaster Sinéad Gleeson is one of the judges this year, alongside T.S. Eliot Prize-winning poet Roger Robinson and novelist and short story writer Jon McGregor.

The winning author, who will receive a prize of £30,000, will be announced on March 24.