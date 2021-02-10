Lucky €5k win for Cork Daily Million player 

One lucky Daily Million player won €5,000 in Tuesday night's Daily Million Plus draw.

The ticket holder, who bought their ticket in Dunnes Stores in Kilnaglery, Crosshaven, Carrigaline, came close to winning the €500,000 Daily Million Plus jackpot after matching 5 numbers and the bonus in last night’s Daily Million Plus draw.

The winning Daily Million Plus numbers for Tuesday night’s 9pm draw were: 01, 03, 07, 08, 25, 31 and the bonus was 24.

The winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their tickets and check www.lottery.ie for details of their nearest An Post Prize Claim Centre where prizes up to €14,999 can be claimed.

Alternatively, they can contact the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.