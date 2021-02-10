Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 18:41

Lucky €5k win for Cork Daily Million player 

Lucky €5k win for Cork Daily Million player 

The ticket holder, who bought their ticket in Dunnes Stores in Kilnaglery, Crosshaven, Carrigaline, came close to winning the €500,000 Daily Million Plus jackpot after matching 5 numbers and the bonus in last night’s Daily Million Plus draw.

Roisin Burke

One lucky Daily Million player won €5,000 in Tuesday night's Daily Million Plus draw.

The ticket holder, who bought their ticket in Dunnes Stores in Kilnaglery, Crosshaven, Carrigaline, came close to winning the €500,000 Daily Million Plus jackpot after matching 5 numbers and the bonus in last night’s Daily Million Plus draw.

The winning Daily Million Plus numbers for Tuesday night’s 9pm draw were: 01, 03, 07, 08, 25, 31 and the bonus was 24.

The winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their tickets and check www.lottery.ie for details of their nearest An Post Prize Claim Centre where prizes up to €14,999 can be claimed.

Alternatively, they can contact the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

More in this section

ASTI members reject proposed public service agreement ASTI members reject proposed public service agreement
Cork court: Man who produced a knife during a psychotic episode jailed despite plea from mother to release him  Cork court: Man who produced a knife during a psychotic episode jailed despite plea from mother to release him 
Cork secondary school to benefit from additional mainstream classrooms and additional rooms Cork secondary school to benefit from additional mainstream classrooms and additional rooms
Weather warning issued for Cork: High winds, rain, sleet and snow expected on Thursday

Weather warning issued for Cork: High winds, rain, sleet and snow expected on Thursday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right

Latest