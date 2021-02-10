Wind warning issued for tonight

A wind warning for Wednesday night has been announced by Met Eireann alongside the risk of ice and snow tomorrow.

A yellow Gale warning has been put in place by the National Forecaster predicting southeast gales that will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 on Irish coastal waters from Carnsore Point to Slyne Head to Fair Head tonight on Wednesday night and during Thursday.

The additional warning follows earlier predictions of sleet and snow.

Cork City Council is advising residents not to make unnecessary journeys on Thursday due to severe weather conditions.

If travel is essential, pedestrians and motorists are advised to plan their journey carefully and leave plenty of time for their journey and be cautious of icy paths and roads.

The Local Authority said that salting and gritting of priority public roads and pathways has been taking place and will continue throughout the week.

However, the council said if walking or driving within your 5km, don’t assume a route has been treated and show caution when travelling in freezing conditions.

On Friday, the weather looks wet with a band of rain moving across the western half of the country with temperatures peaking at 4 - 8 degrees.

Friday night is to be wet and windy with some risk of flooding and Saturday is likely to continue similarly although temperatures are set to rise to 6 - 11 degrees.