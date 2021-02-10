Cork court: Man who produced a knife during a psychotic episode jailed despite plea from mother to release him 

The mother of a young man who produced a knife during a psychotic episode on St. Stephen’s Day - laughing and saying he was going to “kill her” – appealed for her son to be released from jail today.

The 22-year-old’s mother said she was in fear at the time, both for her safety and the safety of her son, but said she was not in fear now. She said he has stabilised in prison and was willing to do a drug rehabilitation programme.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a nine-month jail term on the young man despite the mother’s plea on her son’s behalf.

Judge Kelleher said to the defendant’s mother, “I fully understand you are a victim in the situation and you are trying to do your best for your son also.

“But there is a duty on the court in terms of the good of society.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “He has had very good contact with his mother in the last six weeks (while he has been remanded in custody). He did commit to a rehabilitation programme. He wishes to express his remorse for his actions towards his mother on the people generally.”

Judge Kelleher said, “I have to weigh up what his mother said against his previous for assault, robbery, violence and on top of that he has two previous for carrying knives.

“On this occasion he has a knife and threatens to kill his mother. I have a duty to society.

"I am concerned if I leave him out we would be back in the same situation again. I sentence him to nine months.”

Garda Keith Aher said previously that the domestic incident occurred on St. Stephen’s Day at the young man’s mother’s house.

While the young man threatened to “kill her” while waving a kitchen knife over his head, it was not specified who he was threatening.

Garda Aher said the defendant’s mother had a protection order against her son.

Garda Aher said the woman alleged that her son waved the kitchen knife over his head and said, “I am going to kill her.”

She said he laughed psychotically as he said this and she was in fear for her own safety and indeed for his safety.

Gardaí were admitted to the house and found the knife beside the young man’s bed on the floor.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the young man had been assessed earlier that day at a psychiatric unit of a hospital and was discharged.

Mr Buttimer said it was a source of concern for the defendant’s mother that he was not admitted to hospital as he appeared to be deranged.

The defendant’s mother testified that her 22-year-old son had been diagnosed one year ago as psychotic due to taking illegal drugs.

The woman testified that she was willing to take her son back home and said she did not want to see him on the streets.

Judge Olann Kelleher remarked that the accused was not admitted to the psychiatric ward, “because he would have to be off drugs for a certain period of time.”