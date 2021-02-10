Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 14:28

Cork City Council to explore idea of 'Game of Thrones' inspired avenue to honour Covid victims

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council is to explore the idea of creating an intertwining tree-lined avenue in Cork to commemorate all who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The motion was submitted by Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde, who suggested that this 'Avenue of Remembrance' could be created at the perimeter of the Cork Science and Innovation Park (CSAIP) at Curraheen, at Tramore Valley Park or at another suitable location. 

"Such a project would be a tribute to all the Cork people who have passed and especially since the pandemic. 

"Their loved ones could contribute by donating towards the cost of tree(s) and maintenance of same and use this avenue for contemplative walks whilst remembering their loved ones," she stated. 

Speaking at Monday evening's full council meeting, Ms Forde said the idea was inspired by an avenue of intertwined beech trees along Bregagh Road in Antrim, known as 'The Dark Hedges', which features in HBO's hit series Game of Thrones.

"This avenue would be tree-lined similar to The Dark Hedges that are in the North. 

"They’re very evocative and they’re very atmospheric," she said.

Her party colleague Damian Boylan said the motion was "commendable" and described it as a "wonderful idea".

City officials also commended the motion and said it would be welcomed by many relatives of deceased loved ones.

"The proposal would also advance a number of the objectives in the Climate Change Adaptation Strategy 2019-2024 and add to the city’s current actions on biodiversity,” they said.

"A remembrance tree planting project will be advanced during 2021 following the appointment of a tree officer.

"Draft details of the proposed project will be submitted to this committee for consideration," they said.

