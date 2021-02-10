Cork family is devastated after beloved pet dogs disappear

THE family of two German Shepherds that went missing in December are warning dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets.

Michelle and Stephen Barrett and their four children had two German Shepherds, four-year-old Kaiser and 18-month-old Sheeba that lived with them in Donoughmore.

The family were hoping to breed a litter of puppies with their two pets but on December 16, their two dogs suddenly went missing and have not been seen since.

“We weren’t planning on breeding pups, but we were in lockdown and we had extra time and thought it would be nice to have some puppies around the farm,” Michelle said.

Speaking to The Echo, Michelle said she thought someone had snatched the two friendly, well-behaved dogs as they would have jumped into any car very easily.

Mrs Barrett said she thought the fact that the dogs were not neutered had resulted in them being taken by an opportunistic thief who wants to breed the dogs and sell the puppies.

The mother of four said her four children, one of whom is a vet, have been devastated by the loss of their pets Kaiser and Sheeba.

Both dogs were friendly animals who enjoyed people’s company and they were both chipped and locked in at night.

The dogs, which were living on the farm with the Barretts, were free to roam the yard during the day.

“It was between 9.15am and 9.40am on December 16 that they disappeared,” Michelle said.

“My husband left them out and I was going to take them for a walk, but when I went out to get them, they were gone.”

Kaiser and Sheeba were nowhere to be found. Mrs Barrett said they contacted the Gardaí and every animal sanctuary and pound they could think of, but to no avail.

The family also offered a €4,000 reward for the return of their two pet dogs, but since December, no one has come forward with concrete information about the whereabouts of Kaiser and Sheeba.

“We have had loads of calls, but none of them were our dogs,” Michelle said.

Mrs Barrett said her children are very upset and one can barely sleep at night thinking about what might have happened to their pets.

If anyone has any information on Kaiser and Sheeba they can contact Stephen on 0862665764.