Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 12:56

Cork Airport staff pause to remember those who lost their lives in fatal plane crash ten years ago

Staff on duty at Cork Airport at 09.50 this morning observed a minute’s silence on the 10th anniversary of the Manx2 air accident on February 10, 2011 in remembrance of the six people that died on board the Manx2 flight. Picture credit: Cork Airport

Staff on duty at Cork Airport this morning observed a minute’s silence on the 10th anniversary of the Manx2 air accident on February 10, 2011, in remembrance of the six people that died on board the Manx2 flight.

The minute’s silence took place at 9.50am, the moment the Manx2 plane crashed.

On the morning of February 10, 2011, the Manx2 airline flight from Belfast to Cork crashed while making its third attempt to land during heavy fog.

With low visibility, the plane impacted the runway, overturned, and then caught fire during an attempt to the land at the airport.

The 18-seater plane had 10 passengers and two crew on board at the time.

Six people died in the crash, including the pilot and his co-pilot.

Four passengers were seriously injured and two received minor injuries.

The crash saw the regional emergency plan activated as over 100 personnel from the HSE, An Garda Síochána, Cork city and county fire services, along with airport staff, worked to save those who were on board the plane.

Speaking on the anniversary, the airport’s head of communications Kevin Cullinane commended those who worked to save the lives of the six passengers who survived the crash.

"Six lives were saved that day due to the heroic actions of our colleagues in the Airport Police and Fire Service and countless other colleagues played key roles that morning and in subsequent days," he said.

The tricolour, which flies over the airport’s fire station, is at half-mast today in memory of the six people who died.

cork airport
