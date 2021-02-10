Cork City Council asking people not to make 'unnecessary journeys' on Thursday due to severe weather

CORK City Council is advising the public not to make "unnecessary journeys" tomorrow due to severe weather conditions.

If they must travel, pedestrians and motorists are advised to plan their journey carefully and leave plenty of time for travel as sleet and snow early tomorrow will lead to icy paths and roads.

Director of Operations, David Joyce said: “Salting and gritting of priority public roads and pathways has been taking place and continues this week. However, if walking or driving within your 5 kilometres, please don’t assume a route has been treated and please show caution when travelling in freezing conditions”.

“Cork City Council is also advising that a warm front is due to cross over the city later on Thursday and this may lead to flooding in parts of the city - due to the combination of rainfall and melting snow," he said.

☃️As temperatures drop, our snow ploughs are mounted and are ready for use if needed



🛻In preparation for the cold spell, our crews have been distributing 100 tonnes of salt on priority routes each night



Earlier this week, Cork City Council advised owners of vacant premises to shut off their water supplies as a precaution in case of frozen pipes. Property owners are advised to ensure outside taps are insulated.

Cork City Community Response Forum remains active during Level Five restrictions, even in bad weather conditions.

If you are elderly or self-isolating and need assistance, contact the Community Call line on 1800 222 226 from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or email covidsupport@corkcity.ie.

Cork City Council’s Customer Service line is open from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for any service requests on 021 4924000. Outside of these hours, emergency requests can be logged on 021 4966512.