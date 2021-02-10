Snowfall, ice and frost in parts of Cork this morning with freezing temperatures set to continue

Met Éireann has advised that the cold snap will continue throughout the next few days as parts of Cork woke up to frost and ice this morning.

Snowfall and graupel have also been reported in the last few hours with temperatures not expected to rise about 3 degrees on Wednesday.

Very cold this morning with widespread frost & icy stretches Today there will be sunny spells & sctd shwrs of sleet or snow most frequent over the eastern half of the country with snow accumulations possible. Highest temps of 1 to 3 C in light to moderate easterly winds #sneachta pic.twitter.com/ySGCx4t6Xm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 10, 2021

Cork County Council was treating all Priority 1 and Priority 2 roads early tomorrow morning following the temperature drop.

Cork City Council also began preparations ahead of the cold week, salting and gritting 240km of priority roads and paths.

Met Éireann said tonight will be cold with frost and ice developing and potentially "hazardous conditions".

"Tonight will be very cold with a widespread sharp to severe frost and icy stretches. It will be mostly dry with clear spells, though there will be isolated showers of sleet or snow at times. Rain, sleet and snow will develop in the southwest towards morning. It will become breezy tonight, with fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds developing, strongest in the southwest. Lowest temperatures of -4 to +1 degrees.

The snow shield in cork temporarily broke. pic.twitter.com/jw0WPf5ih0 — Nate says wear your mask 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nateisthenerdy1) February 10, 2021

"Tomorrow, sleet and snow in the southwest tomorrow morning will gradually extend northeastwards across Munster, Connacht and south Leinster through the day, with snow accumulations leading to hazardous conditions. Remaining mostly dry elsewhere with sunny spells, although cloud will increase later. It will be windy and very cold with highest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees, with an added wind chill factor due to fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds. Winds will be strongest in the west and southwest."