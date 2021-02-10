Former Assistant Commissioner for Southern Region appointed as Deputy Comissioner in An Garda Síochána

A FORMER Assistant Commissioner for the Southern Region has been appointed as a Deputy Commissioner in An Garda Síochána.

Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon is one of two new deputies approved by the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, after being nominated by the Policing Authority.

Deputy Commissioner McMahon previously served as Assistant Commissioner for the Southern Region, based in Anglesea Street, from 2016 to 2020.

Prior to that, she was Director of Training and Development, Garda College in Templemore and also served in Limerick stations.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “Anne Marie brings huge policing experience, competence in difficult senior command roles, and drive and determination in delivering change through the Policing Service for the Future reform agenda. Through the exercise of positive leadership and example she has earned the trust and respect of members and staff within An Garda Síochána.”

The second appointee is Dr Shawna Coxon, a former member of the Toronto Police Service.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey is due to retire shortly after 38 years of service with An Garda Síochána.