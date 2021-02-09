Preparations underway across Cork as temperatures expected to drop to -5 tonight 

A Severe Weather Coordination meeting was held today to review the weather forecast for the coming days, including the potential impact of snow as temperatures are expected to drop to -5 tonight.

A yellow warning for snow/ice has been issued for Thursday for Munster, Connaught and Leinster.

It is likely that precipitation will fall as snow, with accumulations leading to hazardous conditions in some areas.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management has warned that this may lead to disruption to transport.

Overnight tonight temperatures are forecast to drop as low as -5 degrees in some areas and wintry showers are likely to continue throughout Wednesday.

Cork County Council has said that they will be treating all Priority 1 and Priority 2 roads early tomorrow morning following the temperature drop.

P1 and P2 routes can be viewed at https://t.co/sbgNA9foiZ pic.twitter.com/Iqeqi2wwZp — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) February 9, 2021

Cork City Council has also begun preparations ahead of the cold week, salting and gritting 240km of priority roads and paths.

🗺️Salting route map: https://t.co/glWWLuzeYM pic.twitter.com/6kLKPN4Z97 — Cork City Council #StayHome #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) February 9, 2021

It is expected to be bitterly cold tonight with a widespread sharp to severe frost setting in across Munster.

According to Met Éireann, there is a chance of isolated wintry showers in the south and east of the province with temperatures dropping to as low as -5 degrees tonight.

Tomorrow is set to be bright and crisp though frost and ice are expected to linger.

It will be very cold again with some wintry showers of sleet or snow expected in Cork and other southern coastal counties.

At the meeting, local authorities outlined preparedness actions including, ensuring that extra beds are available for homeless and rough sleepers in line with the Cold Weather Strategy 20/21, road treatment, the activation of crisis management and an inter-agency response, Community Call staff in place to assist vulnerable and isolated persons and communication to the public on safety messages.

Department of Transport, An Garda Síochána and HSE all outlined their levels of preparedness also.

NDFEM Crisis Management Team are continuing to monitor this evolving situation with Met Éireann, and the relevant stakeholders.