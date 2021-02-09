Weather warning issued for Cork

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Cork for Thursday.

The snow/ice warning comes into effect for Munster, Connacht and Leinster at 8am on Thursday morning, and remains in place until 8am on Friday morning.

According to Met Éireann, a band of sleet and snow will spread northeastwards during Thursday giving snow accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas.

Accumulations are expected to be higher over the mountains.

However, by Thursday night it's expected to transition to rain in the west and south of the country.