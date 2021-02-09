Slight rise in number of people claiming PUP in Cork 

More than 49,000 people in Cork will receive the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) today.

The Department of Social Protection has issued weekly payments valued at €144.59m to 481,331 people in receipt of the PUP this week, an increase of 1,698 (0.35%) on the 479,633 people paid last week.

These figures are in addition to the 188,543 people who were on the Live Register at the end of January.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of people who are receiving PUP this week at 149,534.

It is followed by Cork with 49,195, and then Galway with 25,603.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (111,872), followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (76,606), and Construction (62,902).

Construction is the sector that has seen the largest increase in the number of people receiving PUP this week, with an additional 368 people now receiving the payment compared to last week.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys TD.

Overall, some 10,945 people closed their PUP claim in the last week, with 8,273 of these stating that they were doing so because they are returning to work.

Dublin had the greatest number of people closing their claims to return to work (2,132), followed by Cork (942), and Limerick (439).

Commenting on the latest figures, social protection minister Heather Humphreys said it was “encouraging” to see that over 8,000 more people have closed their PUP applications in the past seven days stating that they are doing so to return to work.

“The enormous sacrifices made by people are paying dividends,” she said.

“They are helping greatly to suppress the virus as well as helping to ease the intense pressure that our frontline workers are under as they work tirelessly to care for those infected by the virus.”