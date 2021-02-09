Warning of potentially widespread snow on Thursday; Cork city and county councils closely monitoring situation

PRECAUTIONARY salting and gritting of priority roads and footpaths in Cork city and county has commenced as the cold snap sets in.

Cork City Council commenced the process on Sunday and will continue it throughout the week.

In a statement, Cork City Council urged motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution when travelling this week.

Winter scene as water hits the rocks at Crosshaven. Cold weather is on the way.

"If walking or driving within your 5 kilometres, never assume a route has been treated and exercise caution when travelling in freezing conditions."

Seamus and Daniel Woods, Fountainstown wrapped up from the cold at a stormy Fountainstown yesterday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Meanwhile, Cork County Council said it will "continue to monitor weather conditions on an ongoing basis throughout the week and will undertake salting as necessary".

The Council’s snow ploughs are also on standby.

"There is potential for snowfall each day this week, with significant snowfall from Wednesday night into Thursday and the likelihood of accumulations of snow everywhere in Cork County and especially on higher ground," Cork County Council stated.

Yesterday, the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management on Severe Weather warned that Thursday could potentially bring widespread snowfall and significant accumulations across the country, bringing a potential for considerable disruption.

