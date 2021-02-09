Cork's top garda urges young people to obey Covid-19 rules; 200 fines issued for breaking restrictions

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin was speaking after more than 200 fines were issued by gardaí in Cork city over the weekend for breaches of Covid-19 rules.
House parties were held across the city, according to Chief Superintendent McPolin, while groups of young people also gathered for bush drinking in the city and suburbs.
At the Lough, fines were issued to a group who had gathered for bush drinking.
One person was arrested at the Lough for a public order offence.
There were similar gatherings in Blackrock and Carrigaline, and the Chief Superintendent said that young people travelled from other areas to Carrigaline during the weekend for gatherings.
Chief Superintendent McPolin urged young people to “Stand out from the herd mentality and stay at home.”
And he said: “People are dying from Covid-19 and others are seriously ill.
“Our brave medical staff are put their lives on the line.
“The best way for us to help them is to stay at home.”
Commenting on the reports, that in the region of 200 fines were issued in Cork City alone last weekend for breaches of Covid-19 guidelines, Taoiseach Micheál Martin again appealed for people to stick to the regulations.