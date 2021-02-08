Small number of cases of Covid-19 identified at Cork meat plant 

A small number of additional cases of Covid-19 have been detected at the ABP meat plant in Bandon.

A spokesperson for the company said that following the screening of staff at ABP Bandon last week, the company has been notified of 2 additional positive Covid-19 cases.

"In line with Covid-19 protocols, all close contacts of those impacted are currently self-isolating. Operations at the site are returning to normal. Staff safety and public health is our priority and ABP will continue to work with the HSE in relation to the matter," the spokesperson said.

On January 25, the company confirmed that 66 staff had tested positive for the virus.

There are approximately 300 staff employed at the plant in Kilbrogan.

The company said previously that since the advent of Covid-19, ABP introduced a range of industry-leading protection measures as part of a company-wide initiative.

A company statement said: “These include limiting site access to essential personnel, temperature checks at the entry to the site, staggered break times, perspex partitions where appropriate, social distancing measures in canteens and all other communal spaces as well as detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms. We are continually evolving and improving the measures to ensure safety at all our sites.”