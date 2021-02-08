File being prepared on Kanturk shootings

A FILE is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the suspected murder-suicide in Kanturk last October.

Inquests into the deaths of 59-year-old Tadgh O’Sullivan, his 22-year-old son Diarmuid and his 25-year-old son Mark are expected to take place later this year.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths of the three men. However, the file must be sent to the DPP before a smaller file is sent to the office of the coroner.

Among the items in the file will be a ballistics report on firearms found at the scene, which were legally held. The pathologist’s report will also be included.

Gardaí believe Mark was shot in his bedroom by his father and younger brother in their home in Kanturk on Monday morning, October 26.

The indications are that Tadgh and Diarmuid shot themselves a short time later in a nearby field, near a ringfort.

Gardaí have also found correspondence from one of the men, which is believed to be crucial to gardaí in helping them establish the sequence of events at the farm at Assolas from 6.30am on October 26.

The incident is understood to be linked to an inheritance dispute that had been simmering in the weeks before the shootings.

Gardaí have interviewed the only witness, Ann O’Sullivan, who fled the house in a bid to raise the alarm. She was recovering from recent surgery at the time of the shootings.

She managed to flee the house and, when she arrived at a neighbour’s house, she raised the alarm about a gun incident at her home.

The fatalities occurred just days before Diarmuid was due to graduate from Cork Institute of Technology with a first-class honours degree in accounting. Mark was a graduate of UCC and was a trainee solicitor.

Two separate funerals took place for the men. Diarmuid was laid to rest in Castlemagner with his father, while Mark’s funeral took place in Kanturk.