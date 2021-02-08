Covid-19 latest: 829 new cases and six additional deaths reported

Health authorities have this evening reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of an additional 829 new cases of Covid-19, of which 36 are in Cork.

Six additional deaths related to the virus have been reported.

Of the cases notified today: 401 are men / 426 are women, 63% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

There were 36 cases in Cork, 386 in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

There have now been a total of 204,397 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

More than 20,000 of these cases have been reported in Cork, with 1,355 cases reported in Cork in the 14 days up to February 7th.

Of the deaths reported this evening, five of these deaths occurred in February, and one occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 75-95 years.

There has now been a total of 3,687 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Meanwhile, new data shows that as of February 5, 230,776 people have received a Covid-19 vaccine; 151,212 people have received their first dose and 79,554 people have received their second dose.