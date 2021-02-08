Cork TD calls on Minister for Social Protection to account for weekly loss for people who retire at 65

CORK TD Seán Sherlock has called on the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys to explain the loss of €45 per week for people who retire at 65 following the announcement of a revised benefit payment.

People aged 65 will no longer have to sign on or be genuinely seeking work to receive social welfare income support in the year between retirement and qualifying for the State pension following the announcement from Ms Humphreys.

The new "Benefit Payment for 65-year-olds" will apply to people aged between 65 and 66, "who cease employment, whether voluntarily or otherwise".

Labour Social Protection spokesperson Seán Sherlock highlighted that the newly revised benefit payment is €45.30 less per week than the old age pension despite Coalition parties committing to the full rate during last year’s election.

Deputy Sherlock said: “This announcement is a rebranding of Jobseekers payments and it is not equivalent to the previous State Pension Transition Payment.

“The government has made matters worse. People will be down €45.30 per week or over €2,000 a year,” he said.

The TD for Cork East has called on the Minister to clarify this matter immediately. “The Minister must clarify why the State Pension Transition payment will result in the loss of €45 because it is due to be paid at the same rate as Jobseekers Payment.

“Fine Gael committed in the recent election to paying a transition payment at the same rate as the State Pension but the Minister has failed to deliver. This new payment will also only be available to those who retire at the age of 65,” he added.

Mr Sherlock wants a pension architecture that is realistic. “We want to ensure that we recognise the dignity of people who have toiled. We need to set up a pensions architecture that is realistic.”