Three due in Cork district court on fraud and hacking charges

THREE people are due in court in Cork this morning after being charged with computer hacking and fraud offences.

The charges follow an investigation by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.

Two men and one woman were charged in relation to the hacking the computer system of a company involved in vehicle parking systems. It is alleged their actions led to financial losses for both the relevant council and the business itself.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary said: "The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau is investigating a number of complaints of hacking and data interference. People working from home during Covid lockdown are advised to keep your personal data separate from your work data and to use encryption to protect your information. You should also back up your data regularly and report any suspicious activity or messages.” Anyone who believes the network or data has been interfered with should contact their local Garda Station who can refer them to GNCCB.

The Garda National Cyber-crime Bureau will be opening a satellite hub in Cork, in the coming weeks. This is in addition to new satellite hubs in Wexford, Galway and Mullingar as part of the GNCCB national expansion plan.