A new adorable recruit has joined the Garda force in Cork.

Cody, an eight week old German Shepard, is the newest addition to the Garda Dog Unit in the Southern region.

Garda pup Cody. Pic: An Garda Síochána

Garda Pat Harrington is one of the dog handlers working in the Cork Garda Dog Unit which has a varied role in the city and surrounding region.

Dogs under his care have found missing persons, firearms, drugs and cash.