Mass vaccination centre set to open in Cork

Around 40 large vaccination centres are to be set up across Ireland to facilitate the rollout of jabs through the year, the HSE has said.

Chief executive Paul Reid said some of the facilities would have up to 50 lanes to maximise the number of people receiving doses.

Next Monday three large GP-led mass centres will open in Dublin, Cork and Galway as part of the rollout of vaccinations among the over-70s. The majority of over-70s will still receive their jabs at their own practice.

"We are in parallel working on an overall plan for bigger vaccination centres all across the country, probably about 40 of those all across the country," Mr Reid told RTÉ Radio One.

"Between some of them being 30 to 50 lane or places for vaccination, to some of them between 10 and 20.

"We've significant progress made across those deployments all across the country and equally in terms of the workforce that we need to do that.

"So we've made really good progress about where we will deploy vaccination centres all across the country."

Mr Reid said the Defence Forces could be involved in efforts to ensure older people living in remote areas were able to get access to a vaccine.

The first batch of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Ireland on Saturday.

The 21,600 jabs, which were transported from Belgium, will be given to healthcare workers from Monday.

Ireland is using the two other approved vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna, to vaccinate the over-70s amid uncertainty of the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca jab on older people.

The vaccination programme carried out by GPs begins on Monday week, with the over-85 age group being prioritised.